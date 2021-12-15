Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,696,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $30.60.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

