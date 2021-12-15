Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,696,053 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $30.60.
LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.
The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
