Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down C$1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,422. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

