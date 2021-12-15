Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $265,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,696. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,433 shares of company stock worth $14,436,099. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

