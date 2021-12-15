Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 59,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.