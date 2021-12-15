Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.