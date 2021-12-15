Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.58 and a 200-day moving average of $614.69. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.92.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

