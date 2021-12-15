Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.