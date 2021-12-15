Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.