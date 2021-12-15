Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of GM opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

