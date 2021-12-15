loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 19195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

