Lobstex Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $55,013.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,894,761 coins and its circulating supply is 22,819,335 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

