Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

