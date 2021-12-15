Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.01

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.01 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 67.08 ($0.89). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,454,443 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Lookers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £254.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,072.66). Also, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,442.55).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.