Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.46

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 5762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

About Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

