Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Up 3.9%

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.35. 7,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 681,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

