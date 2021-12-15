Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 37.66, but opened at 40.53. Lucid Group shares last traded at 39.45, with a volume of 299,433 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 38.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

