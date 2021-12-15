Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,451 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

