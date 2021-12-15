Lynn Forester Sells 1,520 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EL opened at $356.76 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

