Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Shares Down 0.1%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 21,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

