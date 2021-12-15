Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 227.67 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Majedie Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 214.50 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.18 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of £120.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

