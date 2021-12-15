Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 227.67 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Majedie Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 214.50 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.18 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of £120.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
