Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MKTAY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 17,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,002. Makita has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Makita will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

