Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

