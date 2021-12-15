Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

