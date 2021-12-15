Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 907,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 587,986 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

