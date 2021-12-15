Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MMT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.