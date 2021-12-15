Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 396,337 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $14.23.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manchester United by 108.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 111,609 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 5.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 81.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

