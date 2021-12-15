Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $3.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MGDPF opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

