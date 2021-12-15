Marcelo L. Eduardo Sells 605 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $19,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRMK stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

