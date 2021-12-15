MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 700 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

