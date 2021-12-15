Mark D. Fairchild Buys 32,520 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) insider Mark D. Fairchild bought 32,520 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 344,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

