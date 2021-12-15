MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.56. MarketWise shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

