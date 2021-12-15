Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 491 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. 10,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

