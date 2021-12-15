Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $765.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $459.48 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $800.29 and its 200 day moving average is $773.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.