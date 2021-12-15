Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 964 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

