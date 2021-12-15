Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

