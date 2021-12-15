Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $20.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 144,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,245. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $158.05 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

