Marvin Cheng Sells 1,234 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $26,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Marvin Cheng sold 500 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $10,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

