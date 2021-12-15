Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $479,168.04 and $1,376.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Masari has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,831.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.29 or 0.08216551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00313329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00910610 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00380235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00258823 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

