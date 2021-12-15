Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $835,382.10

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $835,382.10 and $59,394.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.72 or 0.08018714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072447 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00082154 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

