Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,417 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $598,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a market capitalization of $332.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

