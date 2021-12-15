Matryx Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,489.21 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Matryx coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $116,489.21 and $6,160.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

About Matryx

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

