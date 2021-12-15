Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 43,806 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $513.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.