MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $245.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.41 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $194.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of MXL traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -479.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 83.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 158,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 143.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

