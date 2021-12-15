Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

