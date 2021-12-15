Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

