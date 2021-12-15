Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

