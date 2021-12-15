Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

