McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.86

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.86 and last traded at $264.77, with a volume of 14148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

