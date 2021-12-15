McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 94314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

