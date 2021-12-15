MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells $248,702.28 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Anne Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $38,419.92.

MDIA opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

